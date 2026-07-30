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Chatsworth House Gardens by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3319

Chatsworth House Gardens

If you look carefully you can see E R within the two dark squares of trees on the hillside above Chatsworth House. The trees were planted to mark Queen Elizabeth II coronation, and are a grand and fitting tribute.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
August 1st, 2026  
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