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Rose Emma Bridgewater by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3321

Rose Emma Bridgewater

This is a fabulous rose. It has a gorgeous perfume and is planted next to the door in a large pot so I can sniff it every time I go in or out
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! gorgeousness ! fav
August 1st, 2026  
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