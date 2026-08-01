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Photo 3321
Rose Emma Bridgewater
This is a fabulous rose. It has a gorgeous perfume and is planted next to the door in a large pot so I can sniff it every time I go in or out
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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1
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1
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st August 2026 3:58pm
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rose
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! gorgeousness ! fav
August 1st, 2026
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