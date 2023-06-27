Previous
Sprinkler on #11 Hole by 365projectorgbilllaing
105 / 365

Sprinkler on #11 Hole

Golf in the desert ~ a conundrum. This course uses catchment and recycled grey water. (Source image for yesterday's post.)
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise