Cholla Surprise
106 / 365

Cholla Surprise

I didn't realize that this variety of Cholla cactus produced flowers. These blooms are about the size of a quarter (a 25 cent piece to those of you not familiar with USA coins). The blooms on this cactus appeared and were gone within 48 hours.
28th June 2023

Bill Laing

@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
