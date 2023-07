While on my morning walk, I noticed what looked like a twig slowly moving across the cart path. Upon closer inspection it turned out to be a dozen ants (look closely) transporting what looks like a dead worn, presumably back to their nearby subterranean nest. This scene took place not far from another photo of the amazing work ants can do that I posted on May 28th: https://365project.org/365projectorgbilllaing/365/2023-05-28