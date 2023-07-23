Previous
"Independence" by 365projectorgbilllaing
131 / 365

"Independence"

23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Perfectly titled! Love those shoes
July 24th, 2023  
amyK ace
What a fun shot
July 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise