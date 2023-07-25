Sign up
133 / 365
Lethal
Discovered on my morning walk. This large, rangy bush sports 3" thorns, which would really hurt if you fell into it. :-))
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
3
1
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
133
photos
39
followers
25
following
36% complete
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Annie D
ace
Wow! Amazing thorns, wouldn't want to prune or stumble into it.
July 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow they look lethal
July 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
You wouldn't want to get caught on these thorns would you.
July 26th, 2023
