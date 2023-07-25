Previous
Lethal
Lethal

Discovered on my morning walk. This large, rangy bush sports 3" thorns, which would really hurt if you fell into it. :-))
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Bill Laing

@365projectorgbilllaing

Annie D
Wow! Amazing thorns, wouldn't want to prune or stumble into it.
July 26th, 2023  
Dawn
Wow they look lethal
July 26th, 2023  
Babs
You wouldn't want to get caught on these thorns would you.
July 26th, 2023  
