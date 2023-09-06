Sunbathing on an Oregon Beach

I encountered this young woman on Agate Beach near Newport, Oregon on a blustery, late August day. The temperature was in the low 60's (F), but there was a wind from the north at about 15 knots, so there might have actually been a wind chill going on. She was gamely trying to enjoy the ocean experience and read her book. She must have come from "hardy stock," as they say. By the way, that mound behind her was her husband shivering away in spite of covering himself with every towel and blanket he could find. All in all, it was a typical summer beach day in Oregon. Gotta love it!!