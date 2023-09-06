Previous
Sunbathing on an Oregon Beach by 365projectorgbilllaing
176 / 365

Sunbathing on an Oregon Beach

I encountered this young woman on Agate Beach near Newport, Oregon on a blustery, late August day. The temperature was in the low 60's (F), but there was a wind from the north at about 15 knots, so there might have actually been a wind chill going on. She was gamely trying to enjoy the ocean experience and read her book. She must have come from "hardy stock," as they say. By the way, that mound behind her was her husband shivering away in spite of covering himself with every towel and blanket he could find. All in all, it was a typical summer beach day in Oregon. Gotta love it!!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love the spirit
September 6th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I could deal with the cold but not the wind blowing sand around :)
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise