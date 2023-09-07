Sign up
177 / 365
Pavement Serendipity
Pollution is always bad. But sometimes it can be interesting, even beautiful. I encountered a slick (oil? gasoline?) on the street near our house. Its iridescent glow was a wonderful vision. Click. Still, pollution is bad.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Bill Laing
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
*lynn
ace
it looks quite artistic!
September 7th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Bad and beautiful both. Good eye
September 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
It looks like a fallen rainbow.
September 7th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant found abstract
September 7th, 2023
