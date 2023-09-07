Previous
Pavement Serendipity by 365projectorgbilllaing
177 / 365

Pavement Serendipity

Pollution is always bad. But sometimes it can be interesting, even beautiful. I encountered a slick (oil? gasoline?) on the street near our house. Its iridescent glow was a wonderful vision. Click. Still, pollution is bad.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Bill Laing

@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
it looks quite artistic!
September 7th, 2023  
Bad and beautiful both. Good eye
September 7th, 2023  
It looks like a fallen rainbow.
September 7th, 2023  
Brilliant found abstract
September 7th, 2023  
