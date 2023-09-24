Previous
Together at Sunset ~ Oregon Coast by 365projectorgbilllaing
193 / 365

Together at Sunset ~ Oregon Coast

24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous edit
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise