Previous
Depoe Bay ~ The Smallest Harbor in the World by 365projectorgbilllaing
211 / 365

Depoe Bay ~ The Smallest Harbor in the World

Depoe Bay, Oregon claims to be the world's smallest navigable harbor. It is approximately 6 acres in size. The bridge in the background of this scene spans the entrance to the harbor. It may be only 20 metres in width. Entering the harbor can be tricky. Recently I watched a Coast Guard vessel navigating the harbor entrance. It had to idle off shore for quite some time, waiting for the surf action to be just right so it could thread the needle into the harbor. When the captain sensed the waves were just right, he gunned the engines and raced through the narrow opening. It was exciting to watch. I imagine it was even more exciting to do.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Love your editing! Amazing image!
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise