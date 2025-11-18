Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
233 / 365
Trying to be Mobius
Another backlighting experiment.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
233
photos
34
followers
44
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th October 2025 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Omabluebird
ace
This is really great.
November 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close