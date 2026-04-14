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Flowering in the Desert Can Be a Prickly Situation
The prickly pear cactus surprises us with wonderful flowers that seem to magically appear, then wither away in a few days.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
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13th April 2026 2:04pm
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