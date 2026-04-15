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DeGrazia's Garden by 365projectorgbilllaing
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DeGrazia's Garden

Ettore ("Ted") DeGrazia was a Tucson artist. He was born in 1909 in the Arizona Territory (before statehood in 1912). He became quite renowned and quite successful as a painter. In 1951 he bought 10 acres of rural Sonoran desert north of Tucson in the Catalina mountain foothills. He built a home and a studio. Ultimately he constructed a complex of structures that he named "Gallery in the Sun," A museum was built on the property to house and display his art works. It is still open to the public nearly 50 years after his death. The "Gallery in the Sun" is now within the city limits of Tucson and surrounded by million $$$ homes. It's a wonderful little oasis art, culture and Sonoran desert beauty, as the photo above typifies.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
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