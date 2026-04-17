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Carafe Confusion by 365projectorgbilllaing
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Carafe Confusion

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
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