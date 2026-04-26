Oro Valley - Valleys of Oro

The Spanish word "Oro" translates to "gold" in English. When we moved to Oro Valley, AZ seven years ago, I assumed that the name Oro Valley was a reference to gold mining that may have happened in the area. As it turns out, the "Oro" has nothing to do with minerals. "Oro Valley" describes what happens in the valley between the Catalina and Tortolita mountains each spring. At this time of the year you can hike into the foothills of the mountains, then look back across the valley below and see thousands and thousands of golden "nuggets" in the form of blooming palo verde trees and other native bushes and shrubs that are also festooned with golden blooms. The palo verde flowers are tiny--no bigger than the nail on your pinkie finger. When the flowers fall, they accumulate everywhere, in this case in the spaces between some stones that mimic oro valleys between mountains.