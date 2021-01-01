Previous
Margarette Falls by 365projectorgcaddy
1 / 365

Margarette Falls

Every New Years Day the Greeneville TN Hiking Club, hikes to these falls, because of Covid, not possible this year, but husband and I decided to do it. So worth it. iPhone photo with Slow Shutter Speed Ap and hand held
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Caddy

@365projectorgcaddy
