7 / 365
A good day
“A good day starts with good coffee and ends with good wine.”
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
5
2
2
365 Year 3
iPhone 7 Plus
14th March 2024 7:29pm
Tags
abstractaug2024
Diana
ace
Oh yes, I can only agree! Beautiful image.
August 25th, 2024
Dave
ace
Cool edit
August 25th, 2024
