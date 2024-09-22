Previous
On the road again by 365projectorgchristine
35 / 365

On the road again

We are going on a canavan road trip visiting friends and family, seeing parks and recreations places including Yellowstone, and the end stop in Michigan for 2 months.My comments will be on and off for a few weeks depending on internet service.
Information of this view:
Mono Lake Scenic Viewpoint
Mono Lake Scenic Viewpoint is located at the top of Conway Summit 1,000-plus feet above Mono Lake. The viewpoint provides stunning views of the Mono Basin and surrounding Sierra range.

22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Corinne C ace
Beautiful shot.
What an exciting trip!
September 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture and pov
September 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wonderful. Hope your trip is great
September 22nd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Have a wonderful trip. What an expansive image.
September 22nd, 2024  
Dave ace
Gorgeous vista. Enjoy the trip. Looking forward to some beautiful images.
September 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful long-distance vista! Have a wonderful trip!
September 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So open looking and beautiful. Enjoy your trip.
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture of this stunning landscape! Wishing you safe travels and a great trip.
September 22nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What a huge vista, your viewpoint gives. We visited Yellowston Park many years ago when our children were small, and loved it. We lived in Regina, Saskatchewan at the time.
September 22nd, 2024  
