On the road again

We are going on a canavan road trip visiting friends and family, seeing parks and recreations places including Yellowstone, and the end stop in Michigan for 2 months.My comments will be on and off for a few weeks depending on internet service.

Information of this view:

Mono Lake Scenic Viewpoint

Mono Lake Scenic Viewpoint is located at the top of Conway Summit 1,000-plus feet above Mono Lake. The viewpoint provides stunning views of the Mono Basin and surrounding Sierra range.



