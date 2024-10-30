In the past

Sign up
This now abandon grocery store and gas station was once owned by my husbands uncle at a time before the maga stores moved in.
The uncle has past many years ago but the family still tells of the good times.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th October 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christine 52 wk
,
52wc-2024-w41
