In the past by 365projectorgchristine
57 / 365

In the past

This now abandon grocery store and gas station was once owned by my husbands uncle at a time before the maga stores moved in.
The uncle has past many years ago but the family still tells of the good times.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

