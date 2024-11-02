Previous
Imperfection can be beautiful by 365projectorgchristine
60 / 365

Imperfection can be beautiful

I took week 41 challenge for this week of abandonment just one more day to go.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty. Love it.
November 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely framed fall image
November 2nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely tones
November 2nd, 2024  
Paul J ace
Very nice Fall looking photo. Nice framing.
November 2nd, 2024  
