Previous
60 / 365
Imperfection can be beautiful
I took week 41 challenge for this week of abandonment just one more day to go.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st November 2024 8:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
christine 52 wk
,
52wc-2024-w41
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty. Love it.
November 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely framed fall image
November 2nd, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely tones
November 2nd, 2024
Paul J
ace
Very nice Fall looking photo. Nice framing.
November 2nd, 2024
