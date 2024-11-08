Sign up
66 / 365
Pieces-my first attempt
I've never put a puzzle together before wish me luck LOL
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
3
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th November 2024 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
nov memories
bkb in the city
ace
Good luck
November 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Unbelievable, and then you choose a tricky one. Good luck :-)
November 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow - good luck - I haven't put together a jig-saw for years !!
November 8th, 2024
