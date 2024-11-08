Previous
Pieces-my first attempt by 365projectorgchristine
66 / 365

Pieces-my first attempt

I've never put a puzzle together before wish me luck LOL
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Good luck
November 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Unbelievable, and then you choose a tricky one. Good luck :-)
November 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow - good luck - I haven't put together a jig-saw for years !!
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise