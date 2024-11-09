Previous
Life starts over

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall:" This quote suggests that fall is a time of renewal.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Dave
Wonderful detail and texture on the leaf. What is AI Overview?
November 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
@darchibald ex:when i searched on google old dry maple leaf quote and meaning, AI also came up
November 9th, 2024  
Diana
Wonderful textures and light.
November 9th, 2024  
