Baby doll by 365projectorgchristine
70 / 365

Baby doll

This was my mother's baby doll. I worn this sweater and blanket coming home from the hospital.
Week 46 challenge Fabric
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, how lovely to have this connection to your beginning
November 12th, 2024  
