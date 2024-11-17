Previous
Made with love by 365projectorgchristine
75 / 365

Made with love

My mother made these table placemats for my mother in law. It was so nice they loved each other
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise