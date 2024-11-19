Previous
A kitchen without a knife is not a kitchen by 365projectorgchristine
77 / 365

A kitchen without a knife is not a kitchen

Week 47 challenge A utensil
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
ready and able :)
November 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great low key
November 19th, 2024  
mike ace
great light capture
November 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo true!
November 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
That is for sure, lovely shot and light.
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact