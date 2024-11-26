Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
Joyful noise
"The simplest pleasures are sometimes the most extraordinary"
unknown
My husband finished his pizzle
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1520
photos
113
followers
106
following
Views
6
Comments
1
365 Year 3
NIKON D3400
4th September 2022 7:02pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
52wc-2024-w14
,
christine 52 wk
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous puzzle for the festive season.
November 26th, 2024
