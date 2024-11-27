Previous
Grandpa's toy-legacies come in many ways by 365projectorgchristine
85 / 365

Grandpa's toy-legacies come in many ways

My grandpa had a wind Woodstock toy of which I have now I always liked it and my grandkids have also plays with Woodstock.
Week 14 challenge Sparks joy
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact