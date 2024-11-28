Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
Grateful and full of joy
"Nothing is more honorable than a grateful heart"
Week 14 challenge Sparks joy
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
3
3
Beverley
ace
100% agree with you… health is everything & kindness is free
Gorgeous capture, our reeds have gone fluffy…
November 28th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition
November 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely in their natural habitat !
November 28th, 2024
