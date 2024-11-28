Previous
Grateful and full of joy by 365projectorgchristine
86 / 365

Grateful and full of joy

"Nothing is more honorable than a grateful heart"
Week 14 challenge Sparks joy
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
100% agree with you… health is everything & kindness is free
Gorgeous capture, our reeds have gone fluffy…
November 28th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition
November 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely in their natural habitat !
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact