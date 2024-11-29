Previous
I'll fly to the moon by 365projectorgchristine
87 / 365

I'll fly to the moon

Brings me joy
Week 14 challenge Sparks joy
Lots of play with two different photos i had taken and editing in Element Photoshop
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice selection
November 29th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well done.
November 29th, 2024  
