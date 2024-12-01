Previous
Kindness

"Kindness is like snow it beautifies everything it covers"
Kahlil Gibran
We will be leaving our Michigan home today and heading back to our California home. I will be off line for about 5 days during our drive home.
1st December 2024

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Photo Details

