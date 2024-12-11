Sign up
99 / 365
My Grandpa's magical toys
I kept my grandpa's little rocker and fireplace in memory of him and bring them out at Christmas each year.
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Tags
christine 52 wk
,
52wc-2024-w50
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful.
December 11th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful. A wonderful edit and lots of memories.
December 11th, 2024
