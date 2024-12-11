Previous
My Grandpa's magical toys by 365projectorgchristine
My Grandpa's magical toys

I kept my grandpa's little rocker and fireplace in memory of him and bring them out at Christmas each year.
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful.
December 11th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful. A wonderful edit and lots of memories.
December 11th, 2024  
