Tie a bow around it to hold us all together
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Tags
christine 52 wk
52wc-2024-w51
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
December 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very pretty!
December 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty festive ribbon !
December 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Special words for this beautiful bow…
December 17th, 2024
Dave
ace
A great image to put one in the holiday spirit.
December 17th, 2024
