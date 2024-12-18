Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
106 / 365
Symbol of joy
What do the Christmas berries mean?
They are a symbol of joy, eco-ally, and winter resilience.Jun
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1576
photos
114
followers
106
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Latest from all albums
379
398
105
380
399
106
381
400
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th December 2024 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christine 52 wk
,
52wc-2024-w51
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close