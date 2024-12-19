Previous
Special love by 365projectorgchristine
107 / 365

Special love

My husband made this ornament for me this year on his 3d printer. so fun
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful and full of love !
December 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It's a wonderful looking ornament.
December 19th, 2024  
Fisher Family
How romantic! It is a lovely design - fav!

Ian
December 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
How sweet!
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact