107 / 365
Special love
My husband made this ornament for me this year on his 3d printer. so fun
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
19th December 2024 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christine 52 wk
,
52wc-2024-w51
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and full of love !
December 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It's a wonderful looking ornament.
December 19th, 2024
Fisher Family
How romantic! It is a lovely design - fav!
Ian
December 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
How sweet!
December 19th, 2024
