The Moon ate the Sun

Reviewing the year

April 2024

I can still hear the 5 year old little girl yell at this moment The MOON ATE THE SUN!



The diamond-ring effect occurred at the beginning and end of totality during a total solar eclipse. As the last bits of sunlight pass through the valleys on the moon's limb, and the faint corona around the Sun is just becoming visible, it looks like a ring with glittering diamonds on it.