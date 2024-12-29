Sign up
9 wonderful days with our Grandson
Reviewing the year July 2024
We started taking Eli our grandson on Island trips when he was 2 years old - This will be our last trip as we will be selling our boat this year after 33 years together. It was a memorable time for all of us
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Tags
highlights of 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful family togetherness… wonderful
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous collage and such a handsome young man!
December 29th, 2024
