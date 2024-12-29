Previous
9 wonderful days with our Grandson by 365projectorgchristine
9 wonderful days with our Grandson

Reviewing the year July 2024
We started taking Eli our grandson on Island trips when he was 2 years old - This will be our last trip as we will be selling our boat this year after 33 years together. It was a memorable time for all of us
29th December 2024

Beverley ace
Beautiful family togetherness… wonderful
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous collage and such a handsome young man!
December 29th, 2024  
