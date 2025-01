Welcome to the Year 2025

As a child I was old enough to see the year pass from the 50's to the 60's and then realized I would see a new century enter into my life. It was awesome to me. So when I saw the wonderful snowman jumping around celebrating and saying welcome to the year 2000 I had to buy him. Every year he stills welcomes me to the new year and new adventures.

Happy new yew everyone may your joys be abundant.