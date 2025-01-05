Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
Natures geometry
"Nature's geometry" refers to the idea that the natural world exhibits repeating patterns and shapes, often based on geometric principles like spirals, fractals, and symmetrical structures
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
33% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great textures.
January 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with great patterns and colours.
January 5th, 2025
