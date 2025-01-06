Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
Rusting but lot's of memories
The van became a symbol of defiance in the 1950s and 1960s against the muscle car era of North American auto manufacturers
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1627
photos
121
followers
112
following
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
395
414
124
396
415
416
397
125
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th January 2025 10:55am
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w2
Bobbi C
ace
Nice shot, I still see these sometimes!
January 6th, 2025
