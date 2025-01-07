Sign up
Previous
126 / 365
Will my anchor hold
It become tired,weak and rusty so it no long could hold us when we were in the anchorage.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w2
Beverley
ace
Things don’t last forever…. But memories do.😃
January 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
such a fabulous image and processing, are you keeping it as a souvenir?
January 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yes it's in my rock garden
January 7th, 2025
