Previous
Still in use by 365projectorgchristine
127 / 365

Still in use

A quote by Ratan Tata that says "none can destroy iron, but its own rust can"
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great rusty pic😊👍
January 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great find and capture!
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
And how true… great quote! Good shot
January 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one and well spotted.
January 8th, 2025  
Paul J ace
So true. Nice shot.
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact