127 / 365
Still in use
A quote by Ratan Tata that says "none can destroy iron, but its own rust can"
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1633
photos
122
followers
112
following
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w2
Oli Lindenskov
Great rusty pic😊👍
January 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great find and capture!
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
And how true… great quote! Good shot
January 8th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one and well spotted.
January 8th, 2025
Paul J
ace
So true. Nice shot.
January 8th, 2025
