A bit rusty but works by 365projectorgchristine
128 / 365

A bit rusty but works

In his honor today
"We've fought fire with fire, never thinking that fire is better quenched with water". Jimmy Carter
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Diana ace
Beautifull capture and textures, may he RIP.
January 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. And I love the quote.
January 9th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Great quote
January 9th, 2025  
