133 / 365
Simple beauty
"Every bloom is a reminder of life's' simple beauty"
unknown
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
1
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1651
photos
124
followers
112
following
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
403
422
132
404
423
133
405
424
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th January 2025 12:57pm
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w3
Diana
ace
Gorgeous bloom and greens.
January 14th, 2025
