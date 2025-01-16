Sign up
Symmetry try to comprehend
"Symmetry, as wide or narrow as you may define its meaning, is one idea by which man through the ages has tried to comprehend and create order, beauty, and perfection." - Hermann Weyl
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Christine Sztukow...
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w3
Oli Lindenskov
Nice and big 👍😊
January 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one. Love it.
January 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, I love the colour and number plate!
January 16th, 2025
