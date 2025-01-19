Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
In my dreams
"Ships are the nearest things to dreams that hands have ever made."
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
1
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w3
Diana
ace
I so agree with you, especially if one is called home :-)
January 19th, 2025
