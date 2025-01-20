Sign up
139 / 365
Journey
At a young age the pieces were clear and then they swirled into chaos now becoming clear once again
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w4
Dave
ace
A puzzling abstract
January 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cool looking abstract.
January 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Interesting...
January 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect abstract for your narrative.
January 20th, 2025
