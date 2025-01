And we call her Cleopatra

Addams Family

"Cleopatra is an African Strangler plant whose main diet is chunks of red, fleshy meat (Cleo's favorite food was zebra burgers and yak meatballs). Morticia grew Cleopatra from a seed and says she is young but not very smart. When Gomez first met her, Morticia warned him that she bit and fed her some zebra burger."