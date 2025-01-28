Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Natures cycle
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1693
photos
126
followers
116
following
40% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th January 2025 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w5
Beverley
ace
Wonderful swirly curly nature… very clever
January 28th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice effect
January 28th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Cool shot. For some reason this reminds me of the scene from "The Wizard of OZ" when Dorothy sees the projected image of the wizard.
January 28th, 2025
