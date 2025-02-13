Sign up
163 / 365
GRANDMA I see Casper and his friends
As a child i watched Casper the friendly ghost every morning before walking to school, i would then pretended he went to school with me and I was protected. Oh such a wonderful times we'd have.
7th week challenge is Halloween
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w7
Islandgirl
ace
Cute!
February 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute and creative.
February 13th, 2025
