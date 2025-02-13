Previous
GRANDMA I see Casper and his friends by 365projectorgchristine
163 / 365

GRANDMA I see Casper and his friends

As a child i watched Casper the friendly ghost every morning before walking to school, i would then pretended he went to school with me and I was protected. Oh such a wonderful times we'd have.
7th week challenge is Halloween
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

@365projectorgchristine
Islandgirl ace
Cute!
February 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute and creative.
February 13th, 2025  
